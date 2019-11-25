Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Former Facebook CMO Gary Briggs is working with Mike Bloomberg. Briggs, who left Facebook last year, announced his new job (on Facebook, of course) as digital director of Bloomberg’s 2020 campaign for president. Former New York City mayor and billionaire Bloomberg entered the 2020 race on Sunday. This week, he is spending $31 million in TV ads, the most ever spent in a week by a presidential candidate.

Abernathy MacGregor cofounder James Abernathy has died. Abernathy was the firm’s sole CEO between 1984, when it was founded, and 2016. In January 2017, Tom Johnson was named CEO. Abernathy was most recently executive chairman, according to the firm’s website. Abernathy died on November 17, aged 78. (The Wall Street Journal)

Good news for Baby Yoda fans. Social media users have been showing their love for the Star Wars: The Mandalorian character, whose real name on the Disney+ show is the The Child. Last week, Giphy deleted Baby Yoda GIF files for copyright reasons. A Giphy spokesperson told outlets that the company apologizes to Disney and that the GIFs are once again live on Giphy. "Last week, there was some confusion around certain content uploaded to Giphy and we temporarily removed these GIFs while we reviewed the situation," the spokesperson said.

Did Taylor Swift drag her former label at the AMAs? During last night’s American Music Awards, Swift received the Artist of the Decade Award without mentioning former label Big Machine during her acceptance speech. But she did make a subtle dig at the label by wearing an outfit covered in the names of her old albums during a performance. Swift recently said Big Machine was preventing her from performing her old songs on the AMAs.

"This is our moment." That’s what Richard Edelman, president and CEO of Edelman, said when asked what role the PR industry should play in government, society and business. "PR in its best expression embodies integrity, decency, entrepreneurship and citizenship," he said. "And we should insist upon ethical practice by our industry and our clients." Here is the full Q&A with Edelman, who is one of the six PRWeek Hall of Fame inductees we are celebrating on December 9.