Watch: Greenpeace Christmas campaign reveals turkey's dirty little secret

The campaign ‘Turkey vs Potato, The Ultimate Roast Battle’, may be about the comedy at first but ends with a serious point about meat production and its links to deforestation.

Set in a dingy comedy club, it sees two stars of a traditional Christmas lunch – Turkey, played by Jack Barry, and Potato, played by Annie McGrath – locked in a comedy roast battle. The crowd are enjoying the show until Potato exposes Turkey’s dirty little secret.

Turkey calls Potato "the Piers Morgan of Christmas lunch" to loud cheers from the audience until the vegtable hits back: "Do you know what else is burning? The rainforest."

Potato continues: "They have to chop down so mnay trees to grow his food he might as well have drove here in a hummer, powered by hairspray, cow farts and the broken dreams of Greta Thurnberg".

The ad was created by creative agency Nice and Serious. Peter Larkin, creative director at the firm, said the team wanted to expose this Christmas conspiracy in a surreal fashion (see below).

Greenpeace said that poultry gobbles up feed most likely grown on deforested land in South America. It said that 90 per cent of the soya imported to Europe is used for animal feed, and two thirds of the UK’s soya is imported from South America.

Using the Roundtable on Responsible Soya’s own calculator, Greenpeace UK estimates that an area of land the size of Glasgow would be needed to grow enough soya to fatten the 10 million turkeys Brits eat every Christmas.

Chiara Vitali, forest campaigner at Greenpeace UK, explained why it’s not the turkey that is at fault.

"He’s not even that old - six months tops - so he doesn’t know any better. But the factory farms fattening turkeys for Christmas will know the feed they use is linked to forest destruction," Vitali said.

"We can all make a choice to eat less meat. But supermarkets like Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury’s, who’ve all pledged to remove deforestation from their supply chains, bear a significant weight of responsibility."