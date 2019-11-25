Ruder Finn makes series of hires in Asia

In Hong Kong, Winnie Lai is appointed as VP and general manager. She was previously a self-employed consultant and prior to that, VP for Greater China at WE Communications. She’s provided counsel to clients in Greater China and APAC including Microsoft, GE Healthcare and Jebsen.

Gao Ming has been named senior VP, managing director, luxury practice at Ruder Finn Greater China. He has led the agency’s National Luxury Practice in China since 2015, and worked with clients including Chaumet, Hermes, Mont Blanc, Longines, Hennessy and Cartier. Before joining Ruder Finn, he was founder and partner at West Village Agency, a boutique Shanghai-based communications firm.

Also in Greater China, Long Xi has been promoted to leader of its integrated marketing practice that was launched in 2017. She will represent clients such as Almond Board of California, MHD, and 3M. Prior to Ruder Finn, Xi previously held senior positions at Michael Kors, Edelman and Giorgio Armani Group.

Will Yuan joins as leader of Ruder Finn China’s automotive practice. He has had 15 years of industry experience – including a stint as general manager at Genedigi Group and deputy general manager at HighTeam Marketing Communications. At Ruder Finn, he is tasked to oversee clients including Audi, Mercedes Benz, Volkswagen Group China, and Lamborghini.

In Singapore, meanwhile, Brian Witte is promoted to deputy general manager after leading the firm’s corporate and technology practice since 2014, representing clients including Visa and DBS. Prior to Ruder Finn, he held senior positions at Porter Novelli and Burson-Marsteller China.

In Malaysia, Elya Eusoff joins as general manager from Bonsey Jaden where he was director of digital PR. He has had over a decade of experience representing corporate, consumer and tech clients including Lenovo, Cetaphil, and Suntory.

Click here to subscribe to the FREE Asia PR & comms bulletin to receive dedicated news, features and comment from the region straight to your inbox. Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the Asia bulletin, email Surekha.Ragavan@haymarket.asia