Archetype Hong Kong hires senior consultants

Shenel Moore-Bick has been brought in as a senior consultant on integrated campaigns for clients including Cigna, Tricor and Xero, as well as play a leading role in Archetype’s new business drive.

Moore-Bick has over 12 years of experience in corporate and consumer communications, having worked alongside brands including Shell, Coca-Cola, Salesforce and Barclaycard. Most recently, she was at the British Consulate-General where she served as campaigns manager for Greater China.

CRM specialist Rachel Ao Leong has also been hired as digital consultant. Leong has advanced knowledge of social media marketing and is experienced in paid media, SEO, as well as e-mail and digital content marketing.

Rosemary Merz, managing director, Archetype Hong Kong said in a statement: "We are seeing increasing demand from clients who want to connect with their audiences and stakeholders by bolstering and integrating their PR efforts with SEO, paid, email marketing and creative services."

