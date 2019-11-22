Brands react to Elon Musk's live Cybertruck demo gone-wrong

Added 1 hour ago by Diana Bradley

I mean, how could they not?

News

When Tesla CEO Elon Musk broke the Cybertruck’s "bulletproof" windows during a live demo on Thursday, what was your initial reaction? Did you feel bad for him? Think he handled it well? Or maybe you thought it was yet another Musk PR stunt?

Here’s how seven brands reacted to the blunder (and the Cybertruck, generally)…

Denny’s

Steak-umm

Pepsi

Moe’s Southwest Grill

YouTube

Cars.com

MediaMonks

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Get our email newsletters