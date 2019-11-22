Brands react to Elon Musk's live Cybertruck demo gone-wrong

When Tesla CEO Elon Musk broke the Cybertruck’s "bulletproof" windows during a live demo on Thursday, what was your initial reaction? Did you feel bad for him? Think he handled it well? Or maybe you thought it was yet another Musk PR stunt?

Yikes! I like Elon Musk, but this is a disaster.



Tesla wanted to show off its Cybertruck's "bulletproof" windows but it shattered immediately with a metal ball.



"We’ll fix it in post," Musk joked. pic.twitter.com/oWLHFwaVOH — Samantha Chang (@samantha_chang) November 22, 2019

Here’s how seven brands reacted to the blunder (and the Cybertruck, generally)…

Denny’s

Revealed our Dynertruck the same day as the Cybertruck... smh pic.twitter.com/Wmucb5evHk — Denny's (@DennysDiner) November 22, 2019

Steak-umm

Pepsi

Tesla Audience: Nothing will break that glass.

Presenter: Hold my Pepsi Perfect. — Pepsi (@pepsi) November 22, 2019

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Sure, $39,900 could get you the new Tesla truck. It could also get you 5,700 burritos...sooooooo — Moe's Southwest Grill (@Moes_HQ) November 22, 2019

YouTube

Gonna tell the kids this was the Tesla Cybertruck pic.twitter.com/OKyW7pKNgM — YouTube (@YouTube) November 22, 2019

Cars.com

When we saw the Tesla #Cybertruck



When we saw that it starts at $39,900 pic.twitter.com/ANbo7cGCZO — Cars.com (@carsdotcom) November 22, 2019

