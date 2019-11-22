Brands react to Elon Musk's live Cybertruck demo gone-wrong

When Tesla CEO Elon Musk broke the Cybertruck’s "bulletproof" windows during a live demo on Thursday, what was your initial reaction? Did you feel bad for him? Think he handled it well? Or maybe you thought it was yet another Musk PR stunt?
Yikes! I like Elon Musk, but this is a disaster.— Samantha Chang (@samantha_chang) November 22, 2019
Tesla wanted to show off its Cybertruck's "bulletproof" windows but it shattered immediately with a metal ball.
"We’ll fix it in post," Musk joked. pic.twitter.com/oWLHFwaVOH
Here’s how seven brands reacted to the blunder (and the Cybertruck, generally)…
Denny’s
Revealed our Dynertruck the same day as the Cybertruck... smh pic.twitter.com/Wmucb5evHk— Denny's (@DennysDiner) November 22, 2019
Steak-umm
November 22, 2019
Pepsi
Tesla Audience: Nothing will break that glass.— Pepsi (@pepsi) November 22, 2019
Presenter: Hold my Pepsi Perfect.
Demo day pic.twitter.com/kSFaU1IYzb— Pepsi (@pepsi) November 22, 2019
Moe’s Southwest Grill
Sure, $39,900 could get you the new Tesla truck. It could also get you 5,700 burritos...sooooooo— Moe's Southwest Grill (@Moes_HQ) November 22, 2019
YouTube
Gonna tell the kids this was the Tesla Cybertruck pic.twitter.com/OKyW7pKNgM— YouTube (@YouTube) November 22, 2019
Cars.com
When we saw the Tesla #Cybertruck— Cars.com (@carsdotcom) November 22, 2019
When we saw that it starts at $39,900 pic.twitter.com/ANbo7cGCZO
MediaMonks