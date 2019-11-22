Ruder Finn names Monica Marshall DC office head

WASHINGTON: Ruder Finn has selected Monica Marshall to lead its new Washington, DC, office.

Marshall joined Ruder Finn earlier this year as global head of its purpose practice RF Relate, which she will remain in charge of. She reports to Ruder Finn CEO Kathy Bloomgarden.

Ruder Finn has only had a small Washington, DC, presence in recent years, consisting of two employees who worked from home and reported into its New York office, according to an agency spokesperson.

Along with Marshall, recent hire SVP Meredith Isola and three others will work in the new office. Isola, who was previously director of the Food and Drug Administration’s office of communications, officially starts at Ruder Finn in December and will focus on government relations, policy and advocacy.

"I’m very excited to expand our presence here in Washington, DC, with a focus on working with companies, government agencies and the nonprofit sector to address societal issues and educate the public about issues that are important to them," Marshall said.

She added that the Washington office is intended, in part, to help broaden the RF Relate purpose practice.

"The addition of Washington is bringing policy and public affairs into the offering because you many times see that companies or organizations go down the path around sustainability or purpose and yet haven't really looked at the policies they are engaging with," she said.

In early November, Ruder Finn announced it was opening a new Seattle office. In October, Ruder Finn’s EVP and head of integrated communications Fred Hawrysh left the agency to launch his own consultancy. And in September, Ruder Finn acquired New Jersey-based healthcare internal comms agency SPI Group.

Revenue at Ruder Finn grew 4% to $70.5 million in 2018, according to the PRWeek Agency Business Report 2019.