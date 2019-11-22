Just briefly: Account wins and people moves

People moves

HOLLYWOOD, FL

O’Connell & Goldberg Public Relations has promoted VP Matt Levinson to COO. He has been with the agency since 2000.

LOS ANGELES

PR and marketing agency Haven Tower Group named Mary Osako as vice chair of its board of advisors and hired Allison Harris-Turk to the new role of senior principal of branding, marketing and events.

Apple’s dedicated creative agency TBWA\Media Arts Lab, hired Marianne Stefanowicz as its first CCO.

WASHINGTON, DC

S&P Global has hired Josh Goldstein as director of media and policy communications. He was previously communications director at the AFL-CIO.

Account wins

BOSTON

Impact Community Capital, which invests to promote affordable housing, healthcare, childcare and job creation, has brought on BackBay Communications.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

Fish Consulting, a comms firm that specializes in franchise PR and marketing, has added Franworth as a client. Franworth is an equity firm serving franchise companies.

NASHVILLE

Marketing and comms agency GS&F promoted Emilie Guthrie to VP and director of account management, Patrick Sherry to VP and director of business development, Kristin Nelson to director of PR and Evanne Lindley to director of interactive products and services.

NEW YORK

Golin announced Monday it is now representing LEGO Americas, in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Media data services company Burrelles has hired Rubenstein Public Relations as its AOR.

Accedian, a performance analytics and end-user experience company, named SourceCode Communications as PR AOR.

In other news…

NEW YORK

AMP3 PR has launched AMP3 IMPACT, a new division specializing in PR for sustainable, equitable and/or philanthropic brands in the fashion, beauty and lifestyle space.

Vested Ventures, the venture capital arm of comms agency Vested, has chosen to help fund U-Nest, a college savings app.