Boeing comms head Anne Toulouse to exit

CHICAGO: Boeing’s Anne Toulouse is resigning from her role as SVP of communications at the end of the year.

Toulouse said in a statement from Boeing that someone with a "fresh perspective" would best serve the company. She cited the challenges Boeing has faced following the 737 Max crisis after two planes of the same make crashed earlier this year in separate incidents that collectively killed more than 300 people.

Boeing hasn’t named a replacement for Toulouse, who has been with the company for 30 years, a statement said.

Toulouse’s exit is the second time this month that the embattled aerospace company has announced a comms executive is leaving. VP Linda Mills, who previously oversaw comms for Boeing Commercial Airplanes, recently left the company. Conrad Chun took over for Mills as VP of comms for Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

In September 2018, Toulouse took over as interim SVP of comms after then-incumbent Phil Musser stepped down and joined NextEra Energy Resources. She was named the permanent replacement in February 2019. She served on the company’s executive council.

Toulouse joined Boeing in 1989 as a media relations manager at what was then-known as McDonnell Douglas. That aerospace manufacturer merged with Boeing in 1997.

The grounding of the 737 Max has caused Q3 profits to fall by more than 50% and revenue to decrease by 20%.