Sony Music hires new head of comms

Carsen joins from News UK, where she was director of communications for The Times and The Sunday Times and led on communications strategy for the past decade.

She will report directly to Sony Music UK and Ireland CEO and chair Jason Iley. Previously, Ted Cummings of Cloud PR was heading up Sony Music's UK comms team as a consultant since 2017.

Carsen will run the Sony Music UK team and is responsible for external and internal communications, stakeholder engagement and corporate social responsibility. She will work closely with each of the Sony Music corporate divisions and labels.

"Jessica understands dynamic global companies that have been digitally disrupted and need to be innovative and creative," Iley said.

"Her vast experience and knowledge of the media landscape is exceptional and will complement our senior leadership team. I am delighted to have her join us."

At The Times, Carsen led major brand-building franchises, including the Times CEO Summit, an annual event that convenes global leaders, FTSE CEOs, government ministers, entrepreneurs and journalists.

She also oversaw VIP events and communications for Times projects, including the switch to a subscription model, new digital product launches and the newspapers move from Wapping to London Bridge in 2014.

Prior to that she worked in editorial and commercial roles in media and financial services, including as a reporter at Time Magazine and as an investment writer for a global macro hedge fund.

She started her career in business development at the Financial Times and worked in the BBC bureau in New York and Washington DC during the 2004 US presidential campaign.

"I am thrilled to join a company as forward thinking as Sony Music, home to some of the industry’s most talented artists and executives," she said. "The company has a compelling vision under Jason’s leadership. This is an exciting new chapter for me and I am looking forward to joining such an energetic team at an evolutionary time for the industry."