In brief: New consumer agency for London, wins for Jargon, 8020, White Tiger, and senior promotions at Social

Consumer agency launches in London

New consumer PR firm The Prophets has launched in London with the aim of attracting the "unicorn businesses of the future". The agency has been co-founded by Tara O'Driscoll, a former communications director at Exposure, with entrepreneur James Cox, co-founder of sleep tech firm Simba Sleep. O'Driscoll initially launched a consultancy called The Seed Hub to support venture capital firm YYX in January but, due to demand, has relaunched as an integrated agency with a new 10-strong team.

Jargon PR appointed by Co:definery

Jargon PR, a Hampshire-based b2b agency, has been hired by specialist management consultancy Co:definery to generate awareness of its brand and founder, Robin Bonn. The campaign will communicate Bonn's expertise in helping agencies adopt more progressive models and behaviours to deliver tangible change, and will target firms within the advertising, digital and design industries.

8020 wins EU trade and corporate brief

Travel, transport and aviation specialist 8020 Communications is to support Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) tech-enabler SkedGo with a European trade and corporate brief. The agency will help raise the brand's profile and that of its TripGo API and Software Development Kit tools within transport media, to educate the market about the needs and opportunities MaaS affords.

Montenegro-based resort appoints White Tiger PR

Ananti Resort, Residences and Beach Club has hired London agency White Tiger PR, as the new, privately-owned, deluxe property on the Montenegro coast prepares to welcome guests from summer 2020. The agency will work alongside North American travel PR specialist Shinn Communications. White Tiger PR has planned a strategic and targeted campaign.

Three senior promotions at Social

Integrated comms agency Social has made three senior promotions following a successful 12 months. Pete Wrathmell has been appointed managing director, having led the agency's Yorkshire operation since it opened in November 2016. Victoria Starkey has been promoted to associate director – a new role in the business. Julian Pearce, who joined the agency last year and has helped broaden its private-sector offering, is added to the senior team as account director.