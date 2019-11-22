Starbucks hires Nzinga Shaw as global chief inclusion, diversity officer

SEATTLE: Starbucks has hired Nzinga Shaw as global chief inclusion and diversity officer.

Shaw wrote in a LinkedIn post that she is "thrilled to join such an iconic brand as Starbucks to leverage the power of inclusion ‘one cup, one person, one community at a time.’"

Sara Bowen most recently led Starbucks’ inclusion and diversity efforts, but exited the company this year to join Boeing as VP of global diversity and inclusion.

Shaw is joining the coffee giant from the Atlanta Hawks and Philips Arena, where she has been chief diversity and inclusion officer since 2014.

"I am overly grateful to the Hawks ownership, CEO Steve Koonin and NBA organization for giving me an opportunity to create internal and external programs with diversity at the core," Shaw wrote on LinkedIn.

Shaw previously served as SVP, diversity and inclusion officer and head of Southeast and Southwest HR for Edelman, which she joined in 2010. She has also worked at the NFL, YES Network and Essence magazine.