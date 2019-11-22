Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know Friday morning

Thursday’s reveal of Tesla’s electric truck didn’t go as planned. During the event, CEO Elon Musk showed a video of bullets striking one of the new vehicles. "It is literally bulletproof to a 9 mm handgun, that's how strong the skin is," he said. Then, with the words "demo Tesla armor glass" on the screen, a metal sphere was shot at the window of the truck on the stage. The glass cracked. A second window tested the same way also cracked. "We threw wrenches, we threw everything. We even literally threw the kitchen sink at the glass, and it didn’t break," Musk said. "For a little weird reason, it broke now, I don’t know why." (NBC)

Wednesday’s Democratic debate was the least watched in this election cycle. According to Nielsen, 6.6 million viewers tuned in to the debate that aired on MSNBC immediately after the impeachment hearings. It was the smallest audience so far of the debates between Democratic rivals hoping to run against President Trump in next year’s election. (Wall Street Journal)

The Victoria's Secret fashion show is dead. The brand’s parent company L Brands announced the cancellation during an analyst call Thursday. "We think it's important to evolve the marketing of Victoria's Secret," CFO Stuart Burgdoerfer said. "It was a very important part of the brand building of this business and was an important aspect of the brand and a remarkable marketing achievement. We're figuring out how to advance the positioning of the brand and best communicate that to customers." Last year, the show saw its lowest ratings since it first aired in 1995. (CNN)

Sacha Baron Cohen attacked Facebook Thursday during a speech at an Anti-Defamation League summit addressing anti-Semitism and hate. The comedian blamed internet companies for the spread of conspiracy theories and hate crimes and said "It’s like we’re living in the Roman Empire, and Mark Zuckerberg is Caesar. At least that would explain his haircut." He also attacked Zuckerberg’s recent speech at Georgetown University in which the Facebook CEO defended his company’s policies supporting free expression. (Daily Beast)

