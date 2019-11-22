Watch: Fashion brand Boden gives hospital staff a festive makeover in new campaign

Those spending their evenings and weekends in hospital scrubs on the front line of the UK healthcare service often sacrifice time with family and friends over the festive season.

So the brand surprised a group of doctors, nurses and hospital staff with a festive fashion makeover and Christmas party, to say thank you for the incredible work they do, not just over Christmas, but all-year round.

"The Christmas period is tough for NHS staff," said Joe Blunden, a patient experience manager, one of the nine UK hospital staff who feature in the campaign.

"My job means I’m on the frontline of the hospital in A&E, diagnosing patients with serious conditions and managing their care," added Dr Katrina Sheikh, acute medical registrar, from London. "I’ve worked Christmas and New Year for the last three years."



The campaign was created by the brand’s in-house team, while Taylor Herring helped with the PR.

Johnnie Boden, founder of Boden said: "For most of us, Christmas Day is all turkey and too much over-indulgence. But for those on the healthcare front line this festive season, the reality is very different. That’s why our ‘Wear The Joy, Share The Joy’ campaign is about celebrating and giving something back to the real stars of Christmas."

