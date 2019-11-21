Twitter names Golin US consumer comms AOR

SAN FRANCISCO: Twitter has hired Golin as PR AOR for its U.S. consumer communications.

Twitter selected Golin after a competitive RFP process. It hired the Interpublic Group firm based on the agency’s deep data and analytics expertise, expansive consumer and technology knowledge, and progressive approach to strategic planning and storytelling, the agency said in a statement.

Golin will lead Twitter North America’s consumer brand and product communications, including earned storytelling strategy across print and digital media, social networks and the influencer landscape.

The appointment is building on Golin and Twitter’s long-standing partnership in Asia-Pacific. The North America work, which is set to begin at the start of next month, will be based out of Golin’s San Francisco and New York offices.

Twitter representatives were not immediately available for comment.

Golin is set to begin work with the social media giant amid major policy changes at Twitter. The platform is banning political advertising as of Friday. Twitter also released guidelines this month limiting how cause-based advertisers can target their ads.

Twitter posted $824 million in revenue in Q3, up 9% year-over-year but far below analysts’ expectations. Its number of monetizable daily active users was 145 million, versus 124 million a year ago.

Last year, Twitter hired Giovanna Falbo as senior director of corporate and North America communications, reporting to VP of global comms Brandon Borrman. Twitter also hired Julie Steele last year as head of internal communications, reporting to Nola Weinstein, global head of culture, engagement and experiential marketing. Other hires have included Katie Rosborough in the newly created role of policy communications manager for the U.S. and Amy Rose as senior policy communications manager for EMEA.

Twitter hired Borrman, who previously was VP of global communications at Ancestry, in early 2018. It also brought on Brad Ramsey as VP of marketing from Facebook, where he held Asia-Pacific and North America marketing leadership roles.

Revenue at Golin grew 5% in 2018 to $218 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report.