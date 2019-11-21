Aldi switches consumer communications agency

Frank takes over from Red Consultancy, which had been Aldi’s consumer PR partner since 2015.

Frank's brief includes press office and communications for Aldi's grocery business, its Mamia parenting brand and health and beauty products.

The agency joins a roster that includes corporate comms partner Citypress and McCann Manchester, which provides creative, digital, media planning and buying, instore and social-media support (through Live UK).

Clarion Communications handles special buys, beers, wines and spirits, while Synergy Creative supports internal communications.

Aldi recently released its Christmas campaign starring Kevin the Carrot, Leafy Blinders and the voice of Robbie Williams.

In the past year, Aldi has overtaken Morrison's as the fourth-biggest supermarket in terms of market share, according to Nielsen data.