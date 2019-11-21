Gillette flexes purpose credentials with partnership to support young football fans

The charity was founded in 2013 to help young people passionate about football but are not fulfilling their potential at school. It provides long-term support built around that passion to help them transition successfully into adulthood.

More than 2,000 young people have benefited from FBB programmes and, with Gillette's involvement, the goal is to increase this number.

The initiatives include increasing the number of qualified practitioners who lead the programmes, investing in the development of the 'What Makes a Man' module – a core part of the curriculum. The shaving brand will also support the charity's annual showcase event.

Hill+Knowlton Strategies will help the brand with some of its creative work for the project and campaign delivery, alongside Publicis – Gillette's media agency.

David Hughes, associate director of sports and partnership marketing at H+K, will lead the agency's side of the partnership.

"We believe there is a generation of teenagers who will benefit from having more honest conversations about masculinity, to help realise that genuine power comes from the opportunity to express a range of emotions and listen to the concerns of others," said Jasper Kain, founder of FBB.

Matt Thomas, Gillette and Venus brand manager for the UK and Ireland, said the partnership shows it is a brand with purpose.

"Sport has always been an engine to bring people together and drive positive change, and FBB have proven the difference this can make in the lives of young people. By partnering FBB, Gillette will continue to show we are a brand with purpose, helping to give young people the best possible start in life."