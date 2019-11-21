Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Did he make you proud? Former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign accidentally sent out a post-debate fundraising email hours before the fifth Democratic debate started on Wednesday night, asking in the subject line: "Did I make you proud?" It also gave rival candidate Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) a preview of an attack line Biden planned to use against her. The campaign apologized for the gaffe in a follow-up email with the subject line: "Oops." The email explained, "We know Joe is going to make us proud tonight. We were just so excited for it that we accidentally hit send too soon."

So what happened at the debate? The 10 leading Democratic presidential contenders mostly directed their fire at President Donald Trump just hours after damning impeachment testimony. Gender equity was at the forefront of the conversation, due to more women being involved in the debate. The candidates also had some brilliant zingers. Here is an early take on the winners and losers and social media’s reaction to the debate.

Another internet giant is rethinking its approach to political ads. Google is limiting targeting options for election ads to age, gender and general location. This means U.S. advertisers will no longer be allowed to target based on political leanings or public voting records. The new strategy will take effect worldwide by January 6.

In account win news… Crypto startup BlockFi has hired Diffusion as its U.S. AOR. BlockFi counts Peter Thiel-backed Valar Ventures and Winklevoss Capital among its early investors. PRWeek has all the details.

Does old age exist anymore? Martha Boudreau, AARP’s EVP and chief communications and marketing officer, doesn’t think so. "The truth about ‘older people’ is they are working, traveling, entertaining, socializing, using technology, consuming media and pursuing their dreams later into life than at any other time in history," she told PRWeek. Boudreau is one of the six PRWeek Hall of Fame inductees we are celebrating on December 9. Check out our full Q&A with her.