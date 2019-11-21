MSL names new APAC CEO

MSL has appointed Margaret Key (pictured) as its new APAC and MEA CEO. Key was previously CEO, APAC for Zeno Group and prior to that, APAC CEO at Burson-Marsteller where she oversaw 18 offices. She also served as managing director of Edelman Japan and general manager at Edelman Korea.

In her new role, Key’s responsibilities will include leading the MSL agenda across the region while overseeing all MSL global clients and key strategic initiatives across talents and capabilities. She will be based in Seoul, and report to Loris Nold, CEO, APAC and MEA, Publicis Groupe.

"She is exactly the leader we have been looking for to accelerate the development of MSL in the region as well as at the heart of our country model," said Nold in a statement.

"In the past few years, we have been putting our Power of One model in practice to transform the relationship with our clients and to win the trust of new ones. Building very strong expertise such as influence and PR through MSL is a critical pillar, to ensure that we can assemble the very best, agile solutions."

This year saw two new regional heads for MSL with Amit Misra taking the helm as South Asia CEO and Jun Xu as CEO of Greater China.