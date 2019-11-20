PRCA Fast Track mentoring programme relaunches for 2020

Now in its fifth year, the programme aims to inspire the next generation of PR leaders by connecting aspiring practitioners with experienced PR professionals.

Both mentors and mentees are being sought for the programme, which is supported by PRWeek.

Fast Track is available to junior and senior practitioners working in agencies, in-house teams, or as freelance practitioners.

Each mentoring placement will last for six months, and will start with a face to face meeting between the mentor and mentee, followed by monthly meetings or calls.

It is expected that each mentor/mentee pair will meet or talk six times over the six months.

For mentees, entry is free for PRCA members based in the UK, MENA, or Southeast Asia. Application is via this online form. Mentors can apply by clicking here.

Francis Ingham, director general of the PRCA, said: "The Fast Track mentoring programme has continued to go from strength to strength since its launch in 2015.

"We have expanded the programme into MENA and Southeast Asia this year, and will continue to push this further across the globe in 2020, ensuring that mentoring and mentee opportunities are provided to all PRCA Members regardless of background or physical location. Mentoring is an extremely effective and successful method of passing on expertise and knowledge, and supporting the future stars of the PR and comms industry."