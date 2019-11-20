Peter Thiel-backed crypto startup BlockFi hires Diffusion

NEW YORK: Crypto startup BlockFi has hired Diffusion as its U.S. AOR.

BlockFi sells financial products like interest-earning accounts and loans based on cryptocurrency, rather than dollars and euros, the agency said in a statement. The company counts Peter Thiel-backed Valar Ventures and Winklevoss Capital among its early investors.

BlockFi did not issue an RFP for the account; rather, another Diffusion client recommended the agency.

Diffusion is providing corporate and consumer media relations and working to increase awareness of its services among cryptocurrency advocates and consumers. Four full-time agency staffers are on an account team led by Tim Williams, senior campaign manager.

Diffusion U.S. MD Kate Ryan said the firm presented its proposal and agreed to terms with the company in September; work started last month.

"Our remit is focused on traditional print, digital and broadcast media, designed to raise general brand awareness of BlockFi among both crypto enthusiasts and mainstream consumers over time," Ryan said. "We’re also very keen on building BlockFi’s thought-leadership profile with crypto-specific media, with a number of data-driven campaigns designed towards that end that Diffusion will be implementing over the course of the campaign."