Newswire offers free assessments to tech, healthcare companies

NEW YORK: Press release distribution company Newswire is offering free consultations to technology and healthcare companies.

The platform said the appraisals will help them get the most out of their marketing and communications campaigns.

The assessment will provide an overview of what companies can do to "increase brand awareness, grow web traffic, increase sales, go to market faster and speed up time to value [for] campaigns," said Charlie Terenzio, director of earned media strategy at Newswire, via email.

Healthcare and technology companies, Newswire’s largest client base, are pressed for the time and resources needed to develop a PR strategy, he explained.

"Ultimately, the stories happening in these two industries are ones that we want to help spotlight," Terenzio concluded.

Newswire in August launched the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour, which performs activities that usually fall to salaried staff or retained agencies. The company touts it as a way for startups to reduce marketing and comms spend.

"Although startups are a focus of ours, the time and resources needed to conduct a media and marketing assessment is something companies of all sizes should take advantage of," Terenzio added.