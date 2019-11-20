Jewish Chronicle reporter takes public affairs role

Sugarman reports to Philip Rosenberg, the Board of Deputies' director of public affairs.

One of Sugarman's responsibilities is to act as the secretariat to the All-Party Parliamentary Group on British Jews. He is also responsible for engaging with MPs and peers, as well as helping to develop policy in a post the organisation described as "integral to the Board's wider engagement with Parliament, central government and stakeholders within the Jewish community".

In addition, he is tasked with managing relationships with external organisations such as social-media companies and sporting authorities.

Sugarman told PRWeek: "This was an exciting opportunity to pursue; one which I didn’t want to pass up. The number-one priority right now is the election and getting our message and manifesto out there to all Parliamentary candidates.

"After that, it will be to ensure that the concerns of the Jewish community are heard – in Parliament, by social-media companies and in other arenas."

Sugarman is part of a 10-strong public affairs team, which includes specialists in education policy, youth engagement, government affairs, and international relations who all have comms responsibilities as part of their roles.

The Board of Deputies described Sugarman, who graduated with a history degree from the University of Manchester in 2013, as a "rising star" and someone who has "become well known for his outstanding political reporting on all matters affecting the Jewish community, as well as his prolific social-media presence".

Gillian Merron, the organisation's chief executive, commented that Sugarman's "experience and enthusiasm will be an asset to the Board of Deputies in doing the vital work of representing our community".





