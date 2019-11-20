Sexiest Brand Mascot Alive 2019: Who won (and who was jealous they weren't included)

The Maytag Man is the Sexiest Brand Mascot Alive 2019, according to a PRWeek poll.

He was up against KFC’s dreamy Colonel Sanders, Allstate’s bad boy Mayhem guy and Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty (with his intense stare).

The poll, which was largely inspired by People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive issue, received 1,736 votes, with 34% voting for the Maytag Man, 32% for Colonel Sanders, 19% for Gritty and 15% for the Mayhem guy.

All the mascots involved (except Gritty — why, Gritty?!) really fought their corner. Jealous mascots we didn’t include (sorry, blame Twitter’s character limit) even waded into the conversation.

Maytag is more than a piece of meat…(cooker) ??#SexiestManAlive #SexiestApplianceAlive pic.twitter.com/m9WmS2Wifq — The Sexiest Appliance Alive (@TheMaytagMan) November 13, 2019

It’s an honor just to be nominated. pic.twitter.com/L66vnBWSsf — Mayhem (@Mayhem) November 14, 2019

Here’s Maytag Man’s modest reaction to the news that he won…