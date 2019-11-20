MethWeAreOnIt: Is South Dakota trying too hard to be clever?

A campaign in South Dakota is raising eyebrows this week.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi L. Noem (R) unveiled the "Meth. We’re On It." awareness initiative on Monday to address the state’s methamphetamine crisis. But the campaign’s tagline (and its obvious double meaning) has been met with backlash and ridicule.

Noem, however, is claiming that the shocking tagline is no accident.

She tweeted in response Monday night, "Hey Twitter, the whole point of this ad campaign is to raise awareness. So I think that’s working." The state paid Minneapolis-based ad agency Broadhead $449,000 to create the campaign.

Is this campaign a big miss? Or a surprisingly brilliant trolling effort?