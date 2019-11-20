Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Wednesday morning’s impeachment messaging tidbit: House Republicans mostly did not follow President Donald Trump’s lead and avoided attacking key witness Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman for wearing his uniform to Tuesday’s hearings, according to Politico. Wednesday’s testimony is set to be BIG, with former Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland scheduled to testify about incidents including conversations with the president.

Sticking to politics for a second… Obama administration officials are furious that White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham told a reporter that they left behind nasty notes for incoming Trump staffers in January 2017. Grisham hasn’t produced any mean letters or other proof of her claim.

Here’s some good news for Boeing... Dubai state carrier Emirates Airline has penned a $9 billion deal to buy 30 787-9 Dreamliner jets as Boeing tries to rebound from the crash of two 737 Max jets. The 737 Max fleet has been grounded since March. ...and for Target. The chain has bucked the recent bummer of a retail trend by besting analysts’ expectations for sales and earnings and raising its outlook for the full year.

Silicon Valley comms revolving door. Facebook has hired Dave Arnold, formerly of Tesla, as its executive communications director. Meanwhile, former Facebook and Google Maps communications executive Netta Conyers-Haynes has joined emerging photo app VSCO as director of corporate communications.

Finally, if you’re walking downtown Manhattan this weekend and notice Little Italy is a little more Italian than usual, credit Netflix. The platform will turn back the clock on five blocks of the neighborhood to 1975 to promote its upcoming release, The Irishman, according to Time Out. And if you tell them "Jimmy sent you," you’ll get free food or drink from participating establishments -- and hopefully not confused looks.