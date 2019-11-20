UKTV marcomms chief Zoë Clapp leaves

UKTV marcomms chief Zoë Clapp is leaving after BBC Studios completed its takeover of the business this year. The broadcaster is looking for a replacement.

Under Clapp’s tenure, UKTV has grown its marcomms team to 90 people. Its commercial share of viewing has increased by 42 per cent, revenues have risen by 66 per cent rise and profit has nearly tripled.

Clapp joined the broadcaster in 2005 and was promoted to director of communications in 2012. She became the company’s first chief marketing officer in 2016.

She oversaw the strategic in-housing of creative functions, including the social and online team, and the off-air creative production function, UKTV Creative. She also led the commercialisation of UKTV Creative and extended UKTV’s relationship with Soho post-production house, The Farm.

In 2017, Clapp engineered a cross-agency deal with Omnicom Media Group.

Clapp’s team was recently chosen as in-house communications winner of PRWeek’s Best Places to Work. She is heavily involved in the industry as shareholder director with Thinkbox and a council member of ISBA.

"I’m exceptionally proud of my bright and talented teams who have made my work so rewarding, and I give them heartfelt thanks for being such brilliant colleagues," she said.

"We’ve created some great work, defied the market with our vision and brand-building, won some hefty awards, and made our viewers, talent, clients and production partners happy with meticulously delivered campaigns."

UKTV chief executive Marcus Arthur said: "Zoë has made a massive mark on our brands, audiences and reputation in innovative ways over many years. These are all at the very heart of UKTV, and she can rightly feel proud of her role in UKTV’s long run of success."