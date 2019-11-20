Milk & Honey PR expands into Australia

Milk & Honey PR will expand from London into Sydney with a new office led by the agency’s board director Caroline Addy (pictured).

The decision to move was fuelled by Addy's decision to move from the UK to Australia.

"Prior to joining Milk & Honey I lived and worked in Sydney," Addy tells PRWeek Asia. "After four years I moved back to the UK where I landed a role at a new, ambitious, female-led independent Milk & Honey. Here my career really took off. I was promoted to the board, attended leadership academies and was incredibly proud to be mentoring a growing team.

"After 18 months, however, I still didn't feel settled in the UK and made the heart-wrenching decision to come back to Australia. The day I told Kirsty about my plans to relocate was the day I experienced first-hand what it truly means to work in a people-first company. The very same day, Kirsty and I agreed this didn’t need to be the end, but the start of something brand new. We worked together to create a business plan and Milk & Honey Australia was born."

Prior to joining Milk & Honey, Addy was account director at Thrive PR in Sydney where she represented tech brands such as Cisco, Optus and GitHub.

She says, "In just three years, we have gone from strength to strength in the UK. A big part of our success is down to our people-first culture; the very thing that attracted me to Milk & Honey in the first instance. I feel privileged to be the one to bring our level of ambition, quality and commitment to the region."

In her new role, she will be backed by a team of 20 media, digital and creative professionals. She will also work closely with managing partner Kirsty Leighton and financial director Laura Reijnders-Dorr.

Existing clients for the agency include dating app The Inner Circle, car-sharing service Turo, and product comparison service PriceSpy. Addy says the agency doesn't specialise in any specific sectors.

"Our way of thinking is why we have clients that include so many markets including regtech, dating apps, finance, e-commerce, health & wellbeing, benefits providers, money saving services and alcohol. Our Australian client-base will be just as diverse," she says.

"We don't focus on sector or numbers, we start with people. We are much more interested in the people behind a company than what sector is operates in."

