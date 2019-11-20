Indonesian PR body launches measurement standards

The Association of Indonesian Public Relations Companies (APPRI) has launched a set of recommended rate card and measurement standards for the PR industry. The standards were developed through discussions from a task force of several APPRI member companies.

The recommended standards cover 18 types of public relations services in which lower tariffs have been agreed upon. This includes the cost of services for media relations (such as press conferences), media monitoring, and social media management. The new standardisation also covers a new formula to measure the results of the publication of media reports, so that the value of publication (PR value) is more accurate and based on mutual consensus.

"All this time, the measurement of the work of public relations consultants has always been equal to the value in the advertising industry. Therefore, following this launch we hope clients will understand and appreciate it," said APPRI chairman Jojo S. Nugroho.

"It is important for agencies to have a set of recommended rate card and measurement standards so PR industry players are not trapped by a steep price cut strategy, but are more competitive in providing excellent services to clients."

Part of the task force were Indonesian PR veterans Maria Wongsonagoro and Miranti Abidin. Abidin said in a statement that the a standardisation had "long been desired" in the country.

