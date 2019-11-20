WE Communications wins Adobe account in Australia

WE Communications wins Adobe’s Australia and New Zealand account following a pitch in October. The new remit will cover the entirety of Adobe’s business including corporate communications, media relations, events, product PR, and analyst relations. WE has partnered on Adobe’s social and influencer campaigns since 2017.

Gemma Hudson, CEO of Australia at WE, said that "strong sector knowledge" was a key factor in the win.

"The expanded partnership with Adobe really enables us to flex our muscles across the full communications spectrum. We are bringing together a suite of experts for this work, from PR consultants to creative strategists and social and digital specialists – we are excited to bring meaning and action to the Adobe story at every level," said Hudson.

WE will begin work for Adobe in December with the account to be managed by Australian general manager and head of technology Nathaniel Bradford.

Australia’s WE Buchan recently rebranded to WE Communications as it expanded its capabilities in Australia and the APAC region.

Click here to subscribe to the FREE Asia PR & comms bulletin to receive dedicated news, features and comment from the region straight to your inbox. Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the Asia bulletin, email Surekha.Ragavan@haymarket.asia