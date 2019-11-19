Group VP Gulden Mesara-Dogan to exit Walgreens Boots Alliance

DEERFIELD, IL: Walgreens Boots Alliance group VP Gulden Mesara-Dogan is set to exit the company at the end of this year.

A source familiar with the matter confirmed her exit. A Walgreens Boots Alliance representative could not be immediately reached for comment.

Mesara-Dogan oversaw communications for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s enterprise and U.S. businesses and operations, with a portfolio including the Walgreens comms division and external comms, as well as Walgreens Boots Alliance’s internal comms and corporate events.

Mesara-Dogan joined the pharmacy chain in 2018 as group VP of Walgreens communications. She was also VP of internal comms and events at Walgreens Boots Alliance, the pharmacy chain’s parent company.

Walgreens Boots Alliance in July hired Hilton Worldwide global communications leader Aaron Radelet as SVP and global chief communications officer. Chuck Greener moved from the role of SVP of global comms and corporate affairs to the newly created role of SVP and global chief public affairs officer.

Walgreens Boots Alliance includes the eponymous U.S.- and Europe-based pharmacy chains, Walgreens and Boots, as well as pharma wholesale company Alliance Healthcare. Deerfield, Illinois-based Walgreens acquired a 45% ownership stake in Alliance Boots in 2012. Two years later, Walgreens bought the 55% it didn’t own to form the current company.

Before joining Walgreens, Mesara-Dogan worked at AbbVie as VP of global health and commercial communications and previously as leader of U.S. public affairs and head of global brand comms at the biopharmaceutical company.

She has also served as senior director of international public affairs and comms at Abbott Laboratories before it spun off AbbVie, and had a 13-year tenure at Pfizer.