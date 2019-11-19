Hootsuite hires Salesforce alum Henk Campher

VANCOUVER: Social media management platform Hootsuite has hired Henk Campher as VP of corporate marketing.

Campher started in the position on Monday, he posted on LinkedIn. He was not immediately available for further comment.

"I am stoked and ready to have a blast with the best team, brand and tools to build the communities we need in this world," he wrote on LinkedIn. "Honored to join [Hootsuite CEO] Ryan Holmes and his amazing company; [Hootsuite CMO] Penny Wilson’s dream team of marketers; and the amazing corporate marketing team as the VP of corporate marketing."

Hootsuite has 18 million users, according to its website.

Until last month, Campher was VP of brand and communications at Salesforce. He had worked at the company since February 2017, when he joined as VP of marketing.

Representatives from Salesforce were not immediately available for comment.

Previously, Campher was Fenton’s West Coast MD and EVP of social impact at Allison+Partners. He was also SVP of Edelman’s business and social purpose practice and MD of sustainability during a six-year stint at the agency. Earlier in his career, Campher was VP of corporate responsibility at Cone, director of corporate policy and practices for the International Business Leaders Forum and policy adviser for the private sector for Oxfam.