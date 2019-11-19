Facebook hires Tesla veteran Dave Arnold

SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook has hired Dave Arnold as executive communications director.

Arnold confirmed that he has joined Facebook but declined to comment further.

He was previously senior director of communications at Tesla before stepping down this spring. Keely Sulprizio, director of global communications, took responsibility for the function.

Arnold has served as director of corporate communications at Virgin America and VP at MWWPR. He has also worked in the public sector as communications director for former Rep. Anthony Weiner (D-NY) and press secretary for former New York City Councilmember Eric Gioia.

Joining Facebook has reunited Arnold with another Tesla alum: VP of executive communications Sarah O’Brien. She served as senior director of communications at Tesla until late last year, when Arnold replaced her.