Ginny Paton joins Iris to lead PR division

Paton will report into managing director Chris Marlow and joins the London leadership team as head of the agency’s PR specialism. The PR arm of Iris has BRITA, Haven, Barclays and Suzuki among its clients.

Paton will take over the role from Vicky Harding, who is on maternity leave. The agency plans to retain both when Harding returns from maternity leave.

At Mischief, Paton was PR director and oversaw a client portfolio that included Vodafone, E.ON, Odeon and Honda.

She personally led the Vodafone account, delivering campaigns such as #goldilocks, which encouraged parents to talk to children about online behavior and was involved in Vodafone’s 5G capability in the UK.

She also led the the E.ON account, which recently launched the ‘Clean Air’ campaign, a live installation of a 16-foot set of lungs in London and Nottingham to demonstrate the impact of pollution on the human body.

Paton is perhaps best known for founding lifestyle and entertainment agency House PR, which was sold to W Communications in 2016.

House PR was known for high-profile campaigns, including placing Richard Branson in a perspex box for the day in Covent Garden to launch Virgin Media in the UK, launching the Huffington Post in the UK on behalf of AOL and launching the Earth Car for Honda Formula 1 Racing Team with Jenson Button.

"I remember when Iris first started. They stormed the scene and were everywhere – winning business in all sorts of unexpected places. They were surprising, intriguing and definitely ones to watch," Paton said.

"They were one of the first truly integrated agencies. Seeing what they’ve done and achieved over the years is incredible. I’m really excited to be joining a team that absolutely knows how to deliver an integrated solution for clients. I’m also looking forward to making sure that PR keeps its rightful place at the heart of the integrated offer."

Marlow said: "She brings a wealth of PR experience that will super-charge our PR capability as part of an integrated offering. Iris is made up of a number of specialisms that, when blended together, enable us to create bold and brave work that push our clients forward. Ginny’s arrival will add further potency to that."