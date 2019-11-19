VSCO hires Google's Netta Conyers-Haynes as corporate comms director

OAKLAND, CA: Photo app VSCO has hired Netta Conyers-Haynes as director of corporate communications, a newly created role.

Conyers-Haynes started in the role on Monday, reporting to Julie Inouye, VSCO’s VP of communications. Inouye joined VSCO in June as its first comms hire, charged with building the company’s communications function.

Conyers-Haynes will oversee executive, crisis, legal, financial and internal comms and will work on initiatives such as thought leadership and corporate positioning.

"I can’t tell you how fortunate I feel to have someone with [Conyers-Haynes’] depth and breadth of experience leading our corporate communications function, particularly as we continue to grow and evolve as a business," said Inouye. "I don’t see a world in which her role, influence and scope does not also grow as VSCO grows."

Conyers-Haynes was most recently head of comms for Google Maps, where she led internal communications and external affairs for the company’s Geo products. Her last day at Google was Friday, said Inouye.

Previously, Conyers-Haynes was Facebook's head of internal communications for North America and senior manager of internal comms for Blue Shield of California.

VSCO is a photo-editing and social media app that also functions as a "community platform" for creatives, Inouye said. Its primary revenue driver is a subscription service, which reached 2 million subscribers late last year and is expected to double that number this year, she added. Inouye explained that 70% of its community members are under 25, and 52% of its subscribers are under 25.

Forbes called VSCO a potential future $1 billion startup in July, estimating it is worth $500 million based on the $90 million it raised from Accel, Glynn Capital and others.

The app has risen to popularity with the birth of the "VSCO Girl" subculture. Dictionary.com defines the term as a young woman who posts trendy pictures, edited on VSCO, of herself wearing scrunchies and Birkenstock sandals and drinking out of a Hydro Flask reusable water bottle.