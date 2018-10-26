PRWeek relaunches survey into mental health in PR

The deadline to complete the survey is Wednesday 4 December.

The survey, which should take around 10 minutes to complete, is aimed at both employees and employers, in agency and in-house roles.

A similar survey conducted by the PRCA and PRWeek last year found nearly 60 per cent of respondents said they had experienced mental ill health, a figure almost unchanged on the previous year.

There was some evidence last year that more employers were taking it seriously and more employees were seeking help, although the research suggested much more needed to be done.

PR professionals are encouraged to take part to shine a light on the true picture of mental health in the industry, and examine how attitudes may or may not be changing. The results will form the basis of an upcoming feature in PRWeek.

Click here to access the survey.

