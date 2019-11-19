Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

A campaign in South Dakota is raising eyebrows. South Dakota Gov. Kristi L. Noem (R) unveiled the "Meth. We’re On It." awareness initiative on Monday to address the state’s methamphetamine crisis. But the campaign’s tagline (and its obvious double meaning) has been met with backlash and ridicule. Noem tweeted in response Monday night, "Hey Twitter, the whole point of this ad campaign is to raise awareness. So I think that’s working." The state paid Minneapolis-based ad agency Broadhead $449,000 to create the campaign.

Chick-fil-A is ending donations to two organizations that have been criticized for being anti-LGBTQ: The Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Instead, the fast-food chain said it will work exclusively with organizations that focus on education, homelessness and hunger. The Salvation Army responded with a statement noting that it is the largest social services provider in the world and that it serves millions of members of the LGBTQ+ community. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) tweeted that he was headed to a different restaurant for dinner, in response to Chick-fil-A’s move.

Amazon’s employee relations team is starting to bring on comms strategists. Jeremy Tunis stepped into the role this month, reporting to Veronica Mars, senior program manager of Amazon’s employee relations department. He is the second comms strategist hired by Amazon’s employee relations team in two months. In October, Alejandra Owens also joined the department. PRWeek has all the details.

