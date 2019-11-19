Creativebrief promotes Charlie Carpenter to CEO

Creativebrief has promoted managing director Charlie Carpenter to chief executive.

Tom Holmes, who is chairman, launched the business in 2002. Carpenter has been at Creativebrief for 15 years, with the past five as managing director.

Holmes said: "Charlie knows the business inside out and is pivotal to our growth and future vision. Under his watch as MD, we have gained total clarity of purpose and heavily reinvested in technology to take us into the future."

Senior hires over the past year include Stephanie Nattu as business director, Campaign's Nicola Kemp as managing editor of trends and insight division BITE, and Elaine Westbury as marketing director.

Carpenter said: "We’re placing technology at the heart of how brands and agencies come together in this day and age, driving more seamless connections between the two parties and reducing huge inefficiencies."

This article first appeared on PRWeek sister title Campaign