Archetype wins Havells India account

Archetype has won the Havells India account in India following a multi-agency pitch. The agency will be responsible for providing strategic consultation and making Havells a household brand by developing campaigns as well as promoting tech innovations. The remit includes both corporate and product communications.

The fast-moving electrical goods (FMEG) company produces electrical products for household, commercial and industrial needs. It owns brands like Havells, Crabtree and Standard.

"We are pleased to associate with Archetype India as our communications partner. Their proposed strategy aligns with our business goals and we look forward to successfully driving our brand reputation in the region," said Anil Sharma, head, corporate communications, CSR & sustainability, Havells India Ltd.

In India, Archetype started as Text100 23 years ago and was branded India’s first MNC agency, with a focus on tech, and later diversifying into new verticals including those that leveraged tech for their competitive advantage.