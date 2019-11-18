OurDay: Hundreds of local authorities celebrating public sector workers today

Now in its eighth year, the Local Government Association's #OurDay awareness campaign – an annual celebration of the work of local authorities – is also running across Facebook for the first time.

The campaign aims to give people a look into the 'secret life' of councils and other public bodies.

From licencing to lost children, and traffic control to trading standards, staff from a wide range of our services came together to make #LumiereDurham a huge success #OurDay Find out about careers with us at https://t.co/qgN9bnP79C pic.twitter.com/OArw4iKIhD — DurhamCountyCouncil (@DurhamCouncil) November 19, 2019

Growing celebration

The annual social-media marathon reached about 750,000 people when it started in 2012. In the years since, it has become a Twitter phenomenon.

Our Trading Standards team administer the Trader Register, bringing peace of mind to consumers and credibility to businesses across St Helens.



Check it out at https://t.co/Ued9VAQHyO.#OurDay pic.twitter.com/z3lzC1dzWG — St Helens Council (@sthelenscouncil) November 19, 2019



Last year it reached more than 27 million people and ended up trending on Twitter, with some 36,100 tweets carrying the #OurDay hashtag posted by 11,447 people in 24 hours.

Unsung heroes

Local government delivers more than 800 services for people on a daily basis and councils are the "backbone of their local communities", according to the LGA.

#OurDay is finally here!!!



The 24 hour celebration of #localgov starts now...



? ? ‍?? ? ? pic.twitter.com/SmtZB3IkOp — Local Government Association (@LGAcomms) November 19, 2019



Ben Murray, digital, campaigns and marketing adviser at the LGA, told PRWeek: "This year, we want to celebrate all of the unsung heroes working for councils – including the people making a difference in areas such as social care, housing, the fire service, education, leisure, health, environment and transport, to name just a few."

Gritter driver Gary is on call all year round, helping to keep drivers safe and on the move during cold weather #OurDay



? WATCH: Gary - plus Mark & Neil from our Highways team - explain what we do to keep County Durham moving through the #winter: https://t.co/FOsDatnUXr pic.twitter.com/4HHfsaM0HL — DurhamCountyCouncil (@DurhamCouncil) November 19, 2019



Murray said: "Sometimes, due to the nature of local government services, the tone around what councils do is serious – but #OurDay provides the opportunity to highlight what councils do in a less formal and more personable manner."

Join us as we celebrate the great work happening in #Havering and what we're doing to make our borough Cleaner, Safer, Prouder Together. Over the next 24 hours we'll show you a day in the life of your Council #OurDay #CouncilsCan pic.twitter.com/fHWtyuig6b — Havering Council (@LBofHavering) November 19, 2019

Bigger and better

The LGA predicts that this year's #OurDay will be the biggest yet, with social-media posts throughout the day and content ranging from videos, gifs and quizzes to threads, interesting facts and stories to promote the work of councils.

Those streetlights helping you navigate your way home - that’s #LocalGov making sure your day end well



For the early birds heading to work, we’re helping you on your way



We want all of you to have a great Tuesday & plan to share #OurDay with you through the next 24 hours — Mark Lloyd (@MarkLloydLGA) November 19, 2019



Murray remarked: "#OurDay trended at number 1 in the UK, as well as fourth worldwide. We want to make it even bigger this year."

The LGA is aiming for more than 15,000 social-media accounts to take part this year and for more than 50,000 posts to be sent on both Facebook and Twitter.

We are taking part in #OurDay the @LGAcomms annual 24 hour social media marathon giving everyone who works or volunteers in local public services the chance to share their stories of how they improve the quality of life of residents. Here we go!#LoveChippenham pic.twitter.com/V7IXzP6vCz — Chippenham Town Council (@Chippenhamtcl) November 19, 2019

Purdah

However, the campaign's success this year is threatened by the timing, because it is taking place during purdah, with the general election less than a month away.

The LGA is advising councils to "take extra care when undertaking anything which could directly, or be perceived to, affect support for a party or candidate".





Click here to subscribe to the FREE public sector bulletin to receive dedicated public sector news, features and comment straight to your inbox.

Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the public sector bulletin, email Ian.Griggs@haymarket.com