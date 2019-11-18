#OurDay: Hundreds of local authorities celebrating public sector workers today

Added 1 hour ago by Jonathan Owen

Millions of Britons are getting a glimpse of life inside hundreds of local authorities across England and Wales, thanks to a 24 hour tweetathon taking place today.

News

Now in its eighth year, the Local Government Association's #OurDay awareness campaign – an annual celebration of the work of local authorities – is also running across Facebook for the first time.

The campaign aims to give people a look into the 'secret life' of councils and other public bodies.

Growing celebration

The annual social-media marathon reached about 750,000 people when it started in 2012. In the years since, it has become a Twitter phenomenon.


Last year it reached more than 27 million people and ended up trending on Twitter, with some 36,100 tweets carrying the #OurDay hashtag posted by 11,447 people in 24 hours. 

Unsung heroes

Local government delivers more than 800 services for people on a daily basis and councils are the "backbone of their local communities", according to the LGA.


Ben Murray, digital, campaigns and marketing adviser at the LGA, told PRWeek: "This year, we want to celebrate all of the unsung heroes working for councils – including the people making a difference in areas such as social care, housing, the fire service, education, leisure, health, environment and transport, to name just a few."


Murray said: "Sometimes, due to the nature of local government services, the tone around what councils do is serious – but #OurDay provides the opportunity to highlight what councils do in a less formal and more personable manner."

Bigger and better

The LGA predicts that this year's #OurDay will be the biggest yet, with social-media posts throughout the day and content ranging from videos, gifs and quizzes to threads, interesting facts and stories to promote the work of councils.


Murray remarked: "#OurDay trended at number 1 in the UK, as well as fourth worldwide. We want to make it even bigger this year."

The LGA is aiming for more than 15,000 social-media accounts to take part this year and for more than 50,000 posts to be sent on both Facebook and Twitter.

Purdah

However, the campaign's success this year is threatened by the timing, because it is taking place during purdah, with the general election less than a month away.

The LGA is advising councils to "take extra care when undertaking anything which could directly, or be perceived to, affect support for a party or candidate". 


