Former GlaxoSmithKline US pharma comms head Karen Hagens joins APCO

RALEIGH, NC: APCO Worldwide has hired Karen Hagens as senior director.

Hagens has served as head of U.S. pharma communications at GlaxoSmithKline, overseeing internal and external PR. Over the course of 15 years, she rose from sales representative to leading communications for GSK’s largest portfolio.

Previously, Hagens was a pharmaceutical sales representative at Bayer, according to a statement from APCO, and a marketing director for software applications company Broadspace.com. She also had a stint in journalism as a TV reporter and anchor for an ABC affiliate in New Orleans WGNO.

APCO posted 4.4% revenue growth in 2018 to $134.1 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report. The firm has almost 800 employees in 30 global markets.

Hagens wasn’t immediately available for additional comment.