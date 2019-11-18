Lewis alum Stephen Corsi joins Method Communications

SAN FRANCISCO: Method Communications has hired Stephen Corsi as EVP.

Corsi joined the firm’s San Francisco office this month, reporting to Method cofounder and CEO David Parkinson. He is overseeing about 10 staffers.

Holding company Chime acquired Method late last year, making it part of the Chime Specialist Group, alongside agencies including European technology firm Harvard and customer advocacy specialist shop inEvidence.

"This is part of Method and Chime’s opportunity to build out its integrated global enterprise offering," said Corsi, noting that he will lead work for enterprise B2B clients.

Chime Specialist Group has offices in London, New York, Singapore and Santiago, Chile, and more than 250 staffers. Method, founded by Parkinson and partner Jacob Moon in 2010, has worked with clients including 1Password, Facebook and Vivint Smart Home. In July, Method hired Jeremy Woolf as New York GM. Method finished 2018 "just shy of" $12 million in revenue and it is on track to finish the year close to $14 million, said Parkinson.

Corsi has joined Method from Lewis, where he served as EVP and head of U.S. operations, helping to build its global digital marketing practice and working with clients including McAfee, BlackBerry and VMWare. He left Lewis in October.

Corsi noted that he likes to "build things from scratch."

"So the opportunity to build out an integrated digital practice with a PR practice and focus on that holistic comms approach with B2B tech clients [at Method] was really exciting," he said.

Earlier in his career, Corsi was a VP at digital advertising agency iCrossing. He also served as CMO for First NLC Financial Services, a mortgage lender.