Jeremy Tunis joins Amazon's employee relations team

SEATTLE: Amazon has hired Jeremy Tunis as communications strategist in its employee relations department.

Tunis stepped into the role this month, reporting to Veronica Mars, senior program manager of Amazon’s employee relations department.

He is the second comms strategist hired by Amazon’s employee relations team in two months. In October, Alejandra Owens also joined the department

"This is a multidisciplinary team that is comprised of labor relations and employee relations-focused attorneys, analysts, economists and project professionals," Tunis said. "There was a recognition that having folks with comms and public affairs backgrounds to create and enhance initiatives that can strengthen the associate experience and create positive tools for the team to use from a comms perspective was increasingly important."

Amazon reportedly has 750,000 employees, following a hiring spree that added 96,700 staffers in just three months.

For the past five years, Tunis has worked as an independent consultant. He has been a consultant for Forbes Tate Partners, Acadia Healthcare and Universal Health Services, as well as a strategic adviser for Wye Communications.

Tunis was previously VP of Edelman’s Los Angeles public affairs practice. Earlier in his career, he was director of practice integration, client engagement and public affairs at Burson-Marsteller.