Cara Duckworth joins Association of American Publishers

WASHINGTON: The Association of American Publishers has hired Cara Duckworth as VP of communications.

In the Washington DC-based role, Duckworth is reporting to John McKay, SVP of communications at the book publishing trade group.

She has joined the organization from the Recording Industry Association of America, where she served as SVP of communications before stepping down this summer. Duckworth had worked at the RIAA since 2007, when she started as VP of communications.

Duckworth played a critical role in promoting the Music Modernization Act, a law reforming copyright laws for the streaming era that was signed into law by President Donald Trump last year, according to a statement from the AAP.

Before joining the RIAA, Duckworth was communications director for the Motion Picture Association of America and was a press secretary for former Sen. Don Nickles (R-OK) and the Senate Budget Committee.