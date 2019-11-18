SNL skit gives social media managers nightmares about using the wrong account

It’s not hard to accidentally post something on social media from the wrong account. Remember when an NPR editor unknowingly posted about his baby Ramona’s love for cats from the news outlet’s Twitter account a few years ago?

Saturday Night Live imagined a raunchier version of that scenario, but with an Instagram manager for Sara Lee making the same mistake. In the sketch, host Harry Styles portrays a social media manager who gets a talking to from his bosses after using the brand’s Instagram account, instead of his personal one, to comment "wreck me daddy" and "destroy me king" on a photo of Nick Jonas.

The result: Sara Lee’s real-life Instagram account has been receiving similar comments. But at least the brand isn’t too upset. Sara Lee parent Bimbo Bakeries U.S.A. told the New York Post, "We didn’t participate in creating the skit and its content doesn’t align with Sara Lee Bread’s brand. But, we all know SNL pushes the envelope for laughs and we are taking it in stride."