72Point marketing manager leaves for Havering Council

New challenge

Blint started in the job last week and is based at the London borough council's offices in Romford.

Her initial priorities include developing a strategic comms programme to support the council's transformation initiative, which is intended to drive innovation and improvement across its services.

Blint told PRWeek: "I am passionate about the work that local authorities do across our cities, towns and villages to deliver services, empower residents and future-proof communities."

She added: "In the face of massive and relenting financial pressures, communications in local government is so much more than its 'business as usual' definition; it is the language of leadership.

"Councils across the country are seeking ways to innovate and inviting new skills and experiences to support their journey. I'm genuinely excited to join the London Borough of Havering to support its ambitious and exciting Transformation Programme."

Words of welcome

Blint reports to Susie Faulkner, the council's Transformation Programme director, who said: "I am thrilled to have Emma on board as I believe that her private-sector experience will help us develop fresh and innovative strategic communications to strengthen support and understanding of our overarching Transformation Programme and wider ambitions of the council. She has been with us a week and already I can feel the difference she is creating."

Background

Blint, who describes herself as a marcomms specialist, has spent the past two years at 72Point.

Prior to that she was policy communications lead at the BBC's Media Action programme, which promotes the role of media in international development.

Blint, who has a master's degree in English, has also held a variety of fundraising and comms roles with not-for-profit organisations including the Papworth Trust; OIC Cambodia, a speech therapy project; and Australian NGO Free the Bears.







