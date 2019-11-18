Watch: Veet #OffYourChest campaign encourages male athletes to open up

The campaign was created in partnership with social sports platform SPORF, and the PR is being handled by Rebecca Abigail PR.

It aims to encourage male athletes to normalise and open up about potentially uncomfortable topics, such as mental health, ambition and their careers.

Campaign films will be released as episodes, the first of which features former rugby union player James Haskell, and professional footballer Adebayo Akinfenwa.

The two athletes discuss the stigma about men using self-care products, and how they feel about the stigmas surrounding male conversation.

So far the episode has delivered 11.4 million impressions across social media, with a total reach of 8.9 million and 95,000 likes.

Louise Sinclair, senior account manager at Social Chain, said: "The videos were not only a joy to make, but gave us an insight into the true feelings of some of the sporting world's most 'macho' men, which consumers can also learn from."

