Submit now for the 2019 PRWeek Holiday Contest!

Send us your best holiday cheer — whether it's a holiday-related video, e-card or other creative.

Submissions can be made via our online portal through December 6. Once we compile a shortlist, voting will commence on December 11 with the audience deciding who’s best. Winners and staff favorites will be announced prior to the holiday break.

Terms & Conditions

No entries will be accepted after December 6, 2019, 5pm EST.

Video entries must be 60 seconds or less. Must be submitted with a YouTube link . Do NOT submit a Vimeo link.

Images must be a single jpg. No PDFs .

Social submissions should include a link to an Instagram post.

Entrants are encouraged to post on social using #PRWeekHolidayContest and with PRWeek tagged (Twitter: @PRWeekUS/Instagram: @prweek).

All entries must be submitted via the Woobox portal.

Winners will be promoted on PRWeek’s site and across social channels.

Judging is solely under the discretion of PRWeek editors. PRWeek reserves the right to disqualify any entry that falls outside the scope of the contest.

For questions or concerns, please contact Juliann Nelson at juliann.nelson@haymarketmedia.com

SUBMIT HERE