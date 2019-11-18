FTI hires ex-Times leader writer and private equity trade body chief

Hames, who held his previous role since 2013, has also been special advisor to the Speaker of the House of Commons, assistant editor and leader writer at The Times, and a lecturer in politics at Oxford University.

FTI said in his new full-time role, Hames will work across the firm to provide clients with strategic advice and advocacy on issues impacting their businesses, with a focus on the private equity/venture capital industry and its portfolio companies.

John Waples, UK head of FTI Consulting’s Strategic Communications practice, said: "Tim’s areas of expertise will be valuable to our clients at a time when the private equity industry is facing increased political and regulatory scrutiny. I look forward to working with him as we continue to develop our offer to private equity and the broader financial services sector."

Hames said: "The past decade has seen a transformation in the relationship between financial services and public affairs. The 10 years to come may well be even more disruptive. It is a pleasure to be joining a leading global consultancy firm that bridges these two vital spheres at such an important and intriguing time."

Earlier this month FTI announced the appointment of Centrica's director of digital communications Laura Price.

Revenue in FTI Consulting’s strategic communications segment grew 8.9 per cent organically in Q3 to $60m.