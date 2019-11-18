Yorkshire brewery drafts in PR agency to drive Christmas sales

Leeds-based Finn is working with the brand to deliver a strong media relations campaign aimed at securing product cut-through in gift guides and an influencer program that sets out to raise awareness of the brand with new audiences.

The family-owned brewery has introduced a range of gifts that are not available in supermarkets.

Finn client services director Rebecca Jones said the brand's values align with their own.

"The brief allows us to draw on the different specialisms Finn offers, to help the business achieve its overall objectives and commercial goals," she added.

Timothy Taylor’s head of marketing Jane Jenkins aded: "Finn’s approach to the brief was commercially minded yet creative. They understood our audience but also challenged us to consider new approaches."