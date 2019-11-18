Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Could a TikTok rebrand be in the works? The viral short video app, run by Chinese company ByteDance, fears unease about its Chinese roots may hinder further growth. Senior execs have been pitched ideas from employees and advisers such as expanding operations in Southeast Asia, which would allow the app to distance itself from China, and rebranding it in the U.S., according to The Wall Street Journal.

FedEx’s CEO wants to debate The New York Times. On Sunday, the paper reported that FedEx lobbied for tax cuts and paid nothing in 2018. In a statement Sunday night, FedEx Corp. CEO Fred Smith called the story "distorted and factually incorrect," and challenged NYT publisher and business editor A.G. Sulzberger to a public debate in Washington, DC.

Impeachment hearings targeting President Donald Trump are heading into a second week. Democrats’ strategy: Show more of Trump's direct involvement in the scheme to tie Ukrainian aid to an investigation of Joe Biden's son. Democrats also want to use this week to fine-tune messaging that can reach persuadable independents and Republicans. And here’s the Republicans’ defense strategy. (Axios)

Trump may have changed his mind on flavored vapes. To refresh your memory, back in September Trump said he would ban flavored vape products in an effort to make them less appealing to children. However the Washington Post reports that Trump did not sign a memo earlier this month that would have allowed the Department of Health and Human Services and the Food and Drug Administration to move forward with a federal ban on any flavor of vape that’s not tobacco. The reason? He is scared of losing votes.

Sara Lee’s social media manager had an interesting weekend, thanks to Saturday Night Live. In one sketch, the brand’s social media manager, played by host Harry Styles, is in trouble with his bosses after he used Sara Lee’s Instagram account — instead of his personal one — to comment "Wreck me daddy" and "Destroy me king" on a photo of Nick Jonas. The sketch has resulted in Sara Lee’s real-life Instagram account receiving similar comments. Sara Lee parent Bimbo Bakeries USA told the New York Post, "We didn’t participate in creating the skit and its content doesn’t align with Sara Lee Bread’s brand. But, we all know SNL pushes the envelope for laughs and we are taking it in stride."